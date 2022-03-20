APPEAL: Man (49) missing from Athy, Co Kildare

Missing man Daniel Foley
A 49-year-old man has been reported missing from his home in Athy, Co Kildare.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Daniel Foley who is missing from the Kilberry area of Athy since Saturday, 19th March 2022.
Daniel is described as being 6’ 1” in height, with a large build, black hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Daniel was wearing a light dark-blue jumper with dark-blue jeans.
It is believed Daniel may be in the Bray area of Wicklow. Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athy Garda Station 059 863 4210 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
