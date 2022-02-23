Essential repairs for Main Street of Kilcullen tomorrow, Kildare County Council confirms

File Pic
Essential repairs have been announced for the Main Street of Kilcullen, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
KCC said in a statement: "Essential repairs will be carried out in Kilcullen on Thursday, February 24.
"Supply to lower main street from the Bridge as far as Brennan’s Hardware may experience low pressure or loss of supply from 10am until 2pm."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.