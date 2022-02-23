Search

23 Feb 2022

Vaccine appointments available for COVID-19 in Kildare for 5-11 year old

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen coronavirus covid-19

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

23 Feb 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Vaccine appointments available for COVID-19 in Kildare for 5-11 year olds in Punchestown on Thursday February 24.

Link to book appointments provided here for the Covid-19 Booster

To book a second dose appointment you need to wait until 21 days after the first dose. A parent or legal guardian must attend with the child at their appointment .

If your child got their first dose in the 5-11 year old clinic they must get their second dose at a clinic for the same age group even if they have turned 12 since their first vaccine.

If you have any queries or difficulties booking please contact HSELive on 1800 700 700

Local News

