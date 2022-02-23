FOR SALE: Three-bed Kildare cottage on three-quarters of an acre

The property in Carbury / PHOTO: BIDX1
This detached three bedroom bungalow is going up for sale at the BidX1 online auction on Thursday.
The property in the Ballybrack area of Carbury has a guide price of €210,000.
See 22 photos and more information.
The cottage, which requires refurbishment, has generous surrounding gardens with an overall site of approximately 0.3 hectares (0.74 acres).
The spacious interior extends to approximately 127 sq. m (1,367 sq. ft).
