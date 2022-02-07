Planning permission sought for new café in Kildare, documents show

File Pic
Planning permission has been sought for new café in Northern Kildare.
Kildare County Council (KCC) documents show that Willow and Wild Cafe Limited, which was established in 2018, are pursuing permission to change of use of the existing ground floor retail unit to a café unit for the preparation of hot and cold foods for consumption both on and off the premises, operating seven days a week from 8am through to 6 pm at 77 Oaklawn in Leixlip.
It said: "The development will include a new kitchen layout, food wash and preparation area, toilets and new seating area to cater for maximum 28 people.
"The name of the business will change on the façade from "hutt" to "Willow & Wild", the existing timber façade structure will not change physically.
"The development will consist of external alterations including a new window to the side elevation and a new window to the rear elevation, all together with associated site works," it concluded.
The date received is listed as January 28 with a submission-by and due date of March 3 and March 24 respectively.
"We left ourselves with too much to do, as simply as that" Kildare manager David Herity after his side's loss to Meath
SVP volunteeers Yvonne McGivern (front) and Tom O’Doherty (right) from North Kildare. Also in the photo is Luke Doyle and Ellen Whelan,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.