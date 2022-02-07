Search

07 Feb 2022

Kildare Senator blames 'out-of-touch' Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's approach to cost of living

Kildare Senator blames 'out-of-touch' Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's approach to cost of living

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

07 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Senator from Kildare has described Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael approach to the cost of living (COL) as being "out of touch."

It follows after An Taoiseach Micheál Martin ruled out a "mini-budget" to respond to the rising COL, but insisted that measures will be announced soon to help those most impacted by the rise in prices.

Labour Party (LP) Senator Mark Wall said: "The fact that the cost of living crisis is only now being discussed by clearly panicked Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael politicians at their parliamentary party meetings speaks volumes and shows how out of touch they really are: in all reality, no amount of hot air and faux outrage at parliamentary party meetings will help heat people’s homes or put food on the table."

"Last week, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste voted down LP proposals to help working families with Value Added Tax cuts to energy bills, to introduce a carbon credit to help working families pay for heating and a three-year rent freeze; arguing that nothing could be done.

"However, this week we are expected to believe everything is on the table."

The Athy representative continued: "People need real action not hopeful words to get to grips with the runaway COL once and for all: yesterday’s exchequer returns show another spectacular VAT take, up €400million on the comparable month of January 2020 before the pandemic hit.

"The Govt is clearing enjoying its own pandemic bonus from rising prices.

"The choice must be made now to redistribute this windfall – much of which comes from VAT on electricity and gas bills – to the households that need it most... indeed we know that our young people have paid a huge price socially and economically throughout the pandemic."

Senator Wall further said that the govt's Youth Travel Card was "tacked on at the last minute to this year’s budget, in response to LPs costed proposals for free youth public transport".

"All the data shows that transport affordability and access remains a huge issue in terms of the COL, as well as having a crucial role to play in climate action and the regeneration of our towns and villages, and yet, the govt remains either unable or unwilling to deliver.

PICTURES: Out & About at Shirley Valentine at the Moat Theatre, Naas, Co Kildare

Live theatre is back!

He further added that it is his belief that the crux of the crisis is that wage growth is not keeping pace with the massive rise in the price of the everyday essentials: "This is impacting low paid workers disproportionately, but all working people are feeling it in their pockets: the recommended 5 per cent increase in the Living Wage in Q4 of 2021 must be acted on and delivered for by employers of low paid workers.

"The reality is that average weekly wages in the hospitality sector are almost 40 per cent below the Living Wage, with average wages in arts, entertainment and leisure more than 11 per cent under.

"This masks the fact that in both sectors, there are very large numbers dependent on the national minimum wage."

He concluded: "2022 must be the year of inflation busting pay increases for all workers in Ireland and the year when we see meaningful action on the enhancement of our collective bargaining coverage; that is the only way we can guarantee working people can get a fairer share."

Donegal ease past Kildare in Ballybofey

Donegal do the damage in opening half

Kildare's The K Dolls rally together to beat Covid isolation

Niamh O'Donoghue chats to the founder of a Kildare women's Facebook group

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media