Book review: The Kildare man who almost caught General Rommel during World War II

He told me he was off to join the British Army and asked me to go with him. I said: ‘Fair enough, we’ll go next Monday,’ as I wanted to get my wages first. My father wasn’t happy about me going off to fight as I was only twenty at the time...

With this casual conversation in Naas Town Hall in 1941, young Mickser Mahon embarked on a decade of adventure which would take him across continents and into the teeth of famous World War II battles.

Mickser’s life is the subject of a book, called A Good Aul Life, recently published by Naas Historical Society and penned by one of his kinsmen, well-known local historian James Durney.

Much of the book is written in Mickser’s own words as one of its primary sources is a video interview Naas Local History Group chairman Ger McCarthy carried out with the war veteran in 1992.

The short book — which comes in at just 64 jam-packed pages — is nevertheless a riveting read that takes the reader from the quiet streets of Naas in the inter-war period to the theatre of the North African desert and the face-off between generals Rommel and Montgomery.

Mickser came home after his decade of adventure, married and became well-known locally as the sacristan of Our Lady and St David’s in Naas.

Many of those, especially of a younger generation, who knew him would undoubtedly have been surprised to learn of his lengthy military service with the British Army, and his stints in Austria and Hong Kong in the post-war years.

Mickser’s exploits included the time he was part of a reconaissance party during the Battle of El Alamein that nearly captured the famous German General Erwin Rommel.

Mickser takes up the tale: “My own claim to fame happened when we were out on a reconnoitre one night and came across Field Marshall Rommel’s tent around two am. A chap called Elliot from London actually entered the tent and found the bed still warm. The tent wasn’t guarded. We must have missed Rommel by seconds. What a great boost it would have been for us if we’d caught him!”

Mickser’s seemingly casual decision to join up to the British Army led to a long and fascinating military career — sadly, the same is not true for his local pal Jackie Sheridan, who proposed the exploit during that fateful Naas Town Hall chat.

Mickser Mahon in 1941

Tragedy

Jackie lost his life, aged just 24, after he was hit by shrapnel while serving in Italy in March 1944. His grave is in Monte Cassino War Cemetery.

Jackie was one of several young Naas men — boys, really — who served in World War II, many of whom did not make it home.

The casual cruelty of war, where a long-time pal can lose his life for something as silly as standing up carelessly and being hit by a sniper’s bullet, is told side-by-side in this book with tales of derring-do and adventure.

A Good Aul Life is also crammed with fascinating little details of the lives of everyday folk in pre- and post-war Naas, which really make the story come to life.

Author James Durney draws, too, from letters between Mickser and Jackie, who ended up being separated on the front lines. In their correspondence, the pals keep up with the gossip from home, the girls who are waiting for them and speculation as to when they will get back to their beloved Naas.

In November 1942, Jackie wrote to Mickser of some news from home: “I got a (Leinster) Leader to day and it is pretty interesting. There is a bit here that caughtmy eye. It’s a bit about a ladies hockey club. When you read it for yourself let me know what you think about it. There is a bit about Moll Sheridan beating up some tart. It would make you laugh...”

A Good Aul Life, Mickser Mahon 1921 — 1997 is published by Naas Local History Group, and is available from Barker & Jones, Naas, priced €12.