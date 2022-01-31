Search

31 Jan 2022

Historical murder investigation book to be published as part of Kildare Decade of Commemorations Programme

Pic Supplied: Wilful Murder. Lt. John Hubert Wogan-Browne, Kildare, 10 February 1922 by Mark D McLoughlin

Ciarán Mather

31 Jan 2022 2:15 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A book which examines the murder of a British Army officer has been published as part of Decade of Commemorations Programme for County Kildare (KDCP).

Wilful Murder. Lt. John Hubert Wogan-Browne, Kildare, 10 February 1922, written by author Mark D McLoughlin, is the latest publication to be produced as part of the KDCP.

The synopsis reads as follows: "On 10 February 1922, a British Army officer, Lt. Wogan-Browne, was shot dead during a robbery in Kildare town."

"The murder sent shockwaves through the local community and contributed to a crisis in Anglo-Irish relations: British troop withdrawals were suspended and there was outrage at Westminster.

"The Irish Republican Army, British Army and Royal Irish Constabulary combined to search for the culprits, while General Michael Collins sought to reassure Winston Churchill that everything was being done to catch those responsible."

A poignant excerpt of Michael Collins' reassurances to Winston Churchill is also featured in the synopsis: "Have just been informed by telephone that we have captured three of those responsible for the attack on Lieutenant Wogan-Browne."

"Everyone, civilian and soldier, has co-operated in tracking those responsible for abominable action... you may rely on it that those whom we can prove guilty will be suitably dealt with."

The new book is being published to coincide with the centenary of the murder. 

Copies of the book are available for free in library branches throughout Kildare on a first come, first served basis.

It is also available to download at: https://www.kildare.ie/Library/LocalStudiesGenealogyandArchives/DecadeofCommemorations/CivilWar/

The publication is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. 

