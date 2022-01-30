Search

30 Jan 2022

Kildare push Kerry all the way to earn draw

Mighty second half display from Glenn Rynn's men

Kildare v Kerry report

Gavin White of Kerry in action against Kevin Flynn of Kildare during the AFL Division 1 match at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Photo: Stephen

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

30 Jan 2022 4:52 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare collected a well-deserved point in the opening game in the AFL, Division 1, when holding Kerry to draw at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoone; in fact such was the dominance of Kildare in the second half that it looked like Kerry were more relieved that the home side to her the final whistle. 

In a rip-roaring game before a full house in Newbridge Kildare trailed at half by four points, 1-7 to 0-6, Kerry getting a somewhat sloppy goal after five minutes, Killian Spillane poking the ball to the net.

Kildare never flinched and while they trailed by four, they were still in showing tremendous appetite, courage and work-rate.

The second half saw Kerry get the opening point befor Kildare took control reducing the gap to three, before Kerry stretched it back to four on 58 minutes.

However The Lilies came stroming back with two points from Paddy Woodgate and two from Jimmy Hyland, the leveler from Hyland after a brilliant move involving Daniel Flynn and Paul Cribbin saw the Kildare man fouled and Hyland did the rest.

A tense last few minutes before the final the final whistle arrived, and a well-deserved draw for Kildare.'

Final score: Kildare 0-13 Kerry 1-10.

Scorers: Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-6 (3 frees), Paddy Woodgate 0-3 (1 free), Paul Cribbin 0-2, Kevin Flynn 0-2.

Kerry, Sean O'Shea 0-3 (2 frees), Killian Spillane 1-0, David Clifford 0-2, Paudie Clifford 0-2, Tom O'Sullivan 0-1, Paul Geaney 0-1, Tony Brosnan 0-1.


KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Jack Sargent, James Murray, Tony Archbold; Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Flynn; Padraic Tuohy, Paul Cribbin, Ben McCormack; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Kevin Feely for Kevin O'Callaghan (half time); Neil Flynn for Ben McCormack (half time); Paddy McDermott for Padraic Tuohy (52 minutes).

KERRY: Shane Murphy; Dan O'Donoghue, Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Sean O'Shea cpt., Adrian Spillane; Micheal Burns, Paudie Clifford, Dara Moynihan; Killian Spillane, David Cloffird, Paul Gainey. Subs: Brian Ó Beaglalíoch for Gavin White (27 minutes); Jack Savage for Michael Burns (half time); Tony Brosnan for Killian Spillane (47 minutes); Greg Horan for Dara Moynihan (51 minutes).

REFEREE: Dvid Coldrickd, Meath.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media