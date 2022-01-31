Social enterprises in Kildare encouraged to apply for funding with Rethink Ireland

Social enterprises based in County Kildare are being encouraged to apply for funding through the Social Enterprise Development Fund 2022 and the Social Enterprise Start-Up Fund (SESUF) which have officially opened for applications.

It follows after Rethink Ireland recently published a report highlighting the impact of its SEDF, and it included three Kildare-based social enterprises: Sensational Kids; Sparkability and Clever Little Handies.

The SEDF was created in 2018 by Rethink Ireland, in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Its aim is to find and back social enterprises in Ireland by making cash grants and strategic business support available to Awardees.

Commenting on the news, Stephanie Walsh, Business Development Director at Rethink Ireland, said: "Over the past four years, we have supported social enterprises throughout Ireland to provide responses to urgent social issues, while working closely with local communities."

"These social enterprises work to promote access to employment, delivering training and giving a voice to those not often heard in society; creating local solutions to the global climate crisis; and providing bespoke, holistic services to our most vulnerable in society."

George Jones, Group Director and Chairman of IPB Insurance, added: “We are delighted to renew our support for a further two years of the SEDF with Rethink Ireland and the Dept of Rural & Community Development in partnership with our local authority members."

"Working alongside our local authority Members, our collaboration with Rethink Ireland and the Dept has focused on identifying and supporting the best social enterprises nationwide with the added benefit of promoting the sector as an important contributor to Ireland's socio-economic development.

He continued: "I think the need for Social Enterprises has been highlighted more than ever by the pandemic and global conversations around sustainability: Social enterprises are motivated by seeing a social need and setting out to meet that need in a sustainable manner."

According to Rethink Ireland, the SEDF has supported 112 social enterprises and created 209 jobs nationwide,

The group added that it has succeeded in delivering services to over 270,000 people throughout Ireland and mobilised 16,507 volunteers.

Applications for the 2022 SEDF and SESUF will be open until March 3 and can be found on Rethink Ireland’s website, www.rethinkireland.ie.