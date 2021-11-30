Running Club fundraiser surpasses initial €5,000 target for Kildare mental health charity

Pic: Brendan's Running Club via Facebook
A fundraiser by a running club has surpassed its initial €5,000 target for Kildare mental health charity Helping Other People Escape-Depression (HOPE-D).
Brendan's Running Club first announced its 48 hour relay for November 26-28 earlier this month, and has confirmed that they have raised over €7,000 for the Newbridge-based charity.
The club also thanked everyone who donated to the fundraiser, which is still live.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so by clicking here.
