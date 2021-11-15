Search

15/11/2021

48 hour relay to be held in Naas for Newbridge-based charity

48 hour relay to be held in Naas for Newbridge-based charity

Pic: HOPE-D

A 48 hour relay is due to be held in Naas for a Newbridge-based mental health charity.

Brendan's Running Club will host the relay in order to raise vital funds and awareness for HOPE-D (Helping Other People Escape-Depression).

Its goal is set at €5,000.

The event will kick off at 4pm on Friday November 26 and will running non-stop right through to 4pm Sunday November 28 from Naas Town center.

HOPE-D also attached its own message in the description of the event's GoFundMe page.

"Initially setup in 2003 to provide support to those bereaved by suicide, our focus now is to intervene early in a clients’ Mental health journey, before a current crisis becomes more advanced. By intervening early, we reduce the loss of life to suicide."

"We provide professional support to people experiencing stress, anxiety, or those who may find themselves ‘in depression’, brought on by major changes within their personal, work or social relationships."

"Connecting with our youth, adults & elderly, we support people from 13 years upwards, we do our utmost to provide much needed Psychotherapy services within our local Community & surrounding town-lands.

"As a charity in existence for 17 years, we are a ‘not for profit’ organisation, and do not currently receive any government funding or assistance.

"We exist on your generosity – please follow the DONATE above, if you wish to find out how you can HELP US to HELP OTHERS."

"If you would like to find out more about what we do, please connect with us through our many ‘social media’ links, through email, or telephone 535 or 1800 855534 for further support & advice."

The GoFundMe page can be found by clicking here.

Local News

