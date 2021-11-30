UPDATE: Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge, Kildare announces reopening date

File pic: Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge
Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge, County Kildare has announced its reopening date, after temporarily closing over the weekend.
At the time, a social media post sent out by the venue's staff explained that it decided to take action "to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers."
It was also mentioned that the venue had some isolated cases of Covid-19.
Manager Vivian Caroll confirmed the news to the Leinster Leader, saying: "We are reopening this Thursday; it will be business as usual."
He added: "I appreciate the huge number of messages and calls, wishing us well and telling us they appreciated our decision to close for their safety."
"We are looking forward to getting the doors reopened and having a safe and busy Christmas."
