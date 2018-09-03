Kildare councillors will hear presentations from more Aras hopefuls

Kildare County Council will hear from more presidential hopefuls at a specially convened meeting of the council next Tuesday, September 11 at 2pm in the Council Chamber, Áras Chill Dara.

In a statement released last Friday, the Council said the purpose of the meeting “is to afford potential candidates for election as President of Ireland the opportunity to attend and present to the members of Kildare County Council”.

Candidates need a nomination from four county councils to be allowed to contest the presidential election. Last Monday councillors heard from businessman Gavin Duffy, Pieta House founder Joan Freeman, guitarist Jimmy Smyth and artist Kevin Sharkey.

Business man Gavin Duffy addressing Kildare County Council last week

And although invited, two more, Marie Goretti Moylan and Mr John Groarke, failed to appear. Council chairman Sean Power told the meeting that another candidate, who he did not name, had contacted him looking to be heard by the council.

Members agreed to hold another day to do so.

In the past hour, Meath County Council has voted to nominate Mr Duffy, which means he only requires the nominations of three more councils.