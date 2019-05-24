Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Hayley Speight Madden and Joanne Byrne

16 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out this Saturday, May 25 to become the 2019 Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will be hosted by Galway Bay Fm presenter Ollie Turner who has been on the Rose of Tralee circuit for many years

All this week we will be introducing the 16 Rose hopefuls.

Hayley Speight Madden, Kilcock SPONSOR: Callagy’s Pharmacy

I am a 21 year old student of Theatre Design at IT Sligo. I love everything pertaining to art, fashion, costume design and theatre. I designed my own race day hat for Punchestown this year.

I have great pride in my Irish identity and love to speak the language whenever I can. I love anything crafty and am an advocate for mental health awareness, so I combined both interests and made little teddy bears to be sold in order to raise money for Pieta House. I love Irish folklore and mythology, and find it to be a great source of inspiration for my art and work.

In the future I would love to work in costume design, hopefully in the Abbey Theatre. I was inspired to enter the Rose of Tralee as I felt it would be a great platform from which I could advocate for Pieta House and mental health as a whole.

Joanne Byrne, Allenwood SPONSOR: Kildare Derby Festival Queen

My name is Joanne Byrne, I am 26 years old from Allenwood. I am the daughter of Joe and Stella, along with being the eldest of three. I am known to be a positive person with a naturally 'friendly smile' on my face.

I am a secondary school teacher with a love for Business and Home Economics. I am currently completing a masters at Maynooth University. I adore all things fashion and culinary, with this, I travel around Ireland holding food demonstrations. With a grá for all things Kildare, you can find me centre stage within the community by actively being involved in fashion shows, bake sales, race meetings, local events, charity fundraisers or holding IT classes to local businesses.

Overall, I am a welcoming person who enjoys new adventures, creating memories and meeting people. I am very excited to be involved in the Rose of Tralee and loving every moment so far.

