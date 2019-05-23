Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Gillian Sheehy and Glenda Brady

16 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out this Saturday, May 25 to become the 2019 Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will be hosted by Galway Bay Fm presenter Ollie Turner who has been on the Rose of Tralee circuit for many years

All this week we will be introducing the 16 Rose hopefuls.

Gillian Sheehy, Clane SPONSOR: Millicent Golf Club



I am 25 years old and I live in Clane. I have 1 younger brother Stephen. I graduated with a Degree in Business Studies in 2017 and I currently work within Maynooth University in the Examinations Office.

My passion is meeting and interacting with new people. I love music, being outdoors, and keeping active, I am a big fan of golf and running. I am a member of the Millicent Golf Club and the Manzors Ladies Golf Society and I take part in various runs such as the Darkness into Light and the Great Irish Run.

I enjoy volunteering and have worked with charities such as Barrettstown Gang Camp and the Salvation Army. I love to get involved and help at fundraising events for my local community. Previously I have worked within the hospitality industry in organisations ranging from the K Club in Straffan to Universal Studios in Orlando Florida.

Glenda Brady, Allenwood SPONSOR: Ryan’s Pharmacy



My name is Glenda brady, I’m 20 years old, I’m the eldest in my family I have a brother called Barry.

I’m studying general nursing at the moment in Athlone IT I have always had a passion for helping people, when I was younger I was involved in scouts, I undertook basic life saving and advanced life saving courses so that I could be the first aider for my scout group, I done a pre-nursing course after I finished my leaving cert which made my passion for caring grow even more.

I also have a big interest in Irish music, I took up the piano in school and from there I moved onto the accordion and realized it was my favorite instrument to learn and play.

