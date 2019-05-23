Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Clodagh Donnelly and Emer Fogarty

16 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out this Saturday, May 25 to become the 2019 Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will be hosted by Galway Bay Fm presenter Ollie Turner who has been on the Rose of Tralee circuit for many years

All this week we will be introducing the 16 Rose hopefuls.

Clodagh Donnelly, Naas SPONSOR: Lawlor’s Hotel

My name is Clodagh Donnelly, I’m 23 years old and I’m from Naas. I’ve just completed my Professional Masters of Education in Trinity College Dublin and will be a secondary school teacher of Music and English come September.

I am a classically trained soprano and am an avid Member of Newbridge Musical Society and The Moat Club, Naas, taking part in many musical productions and plays over the years. I’m currently starring in Brian Friel’s ‘Lovers’ which will run in the Moat in June. I have always had an interest in music and literature, which is probably why I went on to teach them!

I am also huge advocate for mental health awareness and believe that talking and breaking the stigma surrounding the topic is the way forward. I would like to thank all my friends and family for their love and support throughout the whole Rose process.

Emer Fogarty, Kilgowan SPONSOR: Newbridge Parish Centre

My name is Emer Fogarty, I am 24 years old from St. Laurence’s.

I have a degree in psychology from NUI Galway and work as an organisational psychologist in Version 1. I look after the health and well-being and the development of our employees. I've played gaelic football all my life, for my club St. Laurences, NUI Galway and Kildare.

My biggest sporting achievement is winning an Intermediate Leinster and All-Ireland with Kildare in 2017.

I am a yoga teacher, I set up 'Rise yoga' some time ago and it's been a amazing turning a passion into a business venture! I also love hiking, reading, art, music and singing.

