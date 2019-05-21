Meet the 2019 Kildare Roses: Aoife Fricker and Bróna Dunne

16 Lilywhite ladies will battle it out this Saturday, May 25 to become the 2019 Kildare Rose.

The gala selection night will be held in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, which is the competition’s main sponsor, and will be hosted by Galway Bay Fm presenter Ollie Turner who has been on the Rose of Tralee circuit for many years.

All this week we will be introducing the 16 Rose hopefuls.

Aoife Fricker, Athy SPONSOR: Marian’s Salon de Beauté

My name is Aoife Fricker, I am 23 and I have just completed my BA in Irish Music and Dance in the University of Limerick and in September I hope to under to complete a Masters in Irish Dance Studies. Obviously Irish dance is a massive passion of mine as I have been dancing for the past twenty years!

Another passion of mine is Scouts, I have been involved in scouting for 18 years! Having come up through all the sections I am now a venture scout leader myself. I have completed the scout and venture chief scout award as well as the bronze and sliver Gasice, I am currently undertaking my rover chief scout award and my Gold Gasice. I will attend my third world scout jamboree in July, in West Virginia, having attending the Swedish and Japanese ones!

I have really enjoyed my time as a potential Rose and I have definitely made some friends for life.

Bróna Dunne, Naas SPONSOR: Dunne’s Centre Ballylinan

My name is Bróna Dunne, I am 26 and I am a primary school teacher in Naas. All my life I wanted to be a teacher and I love it. I studied in Maynooth University completing both an Arts Degree in Geography and English and a Professional Masters of Education in primary teaching.

I love musicals and have performed in musicals and shows for more than 10 years. I absolutely love being in shows, the excitement of getting into costume, taking on a role, singing and dancing through different eras and getting to know new people.

I love going to the gym, running and walking, especially walking my dogs. I’d love to complete more runs in the future. I am a huge rugby fan and love supporting both Leinster and Irish rugby. I have thoroughly enjoyed all of the events to date.