Free Women's Health Fair and Seminar coming to Newbridge, Kildare next week

File Pic
A Free Women's Health Fair and Seminar will be coming to Newbridge, County Kildare next week.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that the event, which will commence just after International Women's Day 2022, will be opened by a special guest: Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD.
Guest speakers will include: Professor Rose-Anne Kenny, Kildare GAA star Mary Hulgraine, Dr Emer Coveney of Age Friendly Ireland, Margaret McQuillan of the Health Service Executive, Ashleigh Tobin of Hormone Health and Lisa Baggott of the South Western Regional Drugs & Alcohol Task Force (SWRDATF).
Free refreshments will be provided, and a variety of topics will be discussed, including: positive ageing, hormone health, Traveller health, addiction, smoking cessation, pelvic floor, menopause and overall wellbeing.
KCC added that further information can be found by contacting Carmel at 087 721 2966, or ccash@kildarecoco.ie.
The event will take place on Wednesday, March 9 from 10am to 1pm in Newbridge Town Hall.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.