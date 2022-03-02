€170,000 on way to develop town centre site in Naas, Kildare

Some €168,931 has been allocated for work on the historic Potato Market, beside the Presbyterian church building in Naas.

The money is provided under the 2022 Historic Towns Initiative and will be used to redevelop the site. There is a proposal to relocate the Farmers Market there.

According to Cllr Evie Sammon, Naas is one of 13 historic towns to receive funding from the Heritage Council.

Read more Kildare news

"The €168,931 grant will enable the re-use of the historic Potato Market in Naas as a community space. "Last November we welcomed Minister Catherine Martin to Naas to discuss the site and the plans for its use by the community including Naas Farmers Market and many more," said Cllr Sammon.

"The Potato Market is an amazing space, right in the centre of town, and I look forward to this project progressing and the area flourishing."

The Historic Towns Initiative is a joint enterprises between the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Heritage Council and this year’s scheme follows projects during 2018 - 2021.