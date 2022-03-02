Search

02 Mar 2022

€170,000 on way to develop town centre site in Naas, Kildare

Funding

€170,000 on way to develop town centre site in Naas, Kildare

Cllr Evie Sammon with Naas Mayor Seamie Moore and Kildare County Council's Eoghan Ryan at the site

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

02 Mar 2022 10:46 AM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Some €168,931 has been allocated for work on the historic Potato Market, beside the Presbyterian church building in Naas.

The money is provided under the 2022 Historic Towns Initiative and will be used to redevelop the site. There is a proposal to relocate the Farmers Market there.

According to Cllr Evie Sammon, Naas is one of 13 historic towns to receive funding from the Heritage Council. 

Read more Kildare news

"The €168,931 grant will enable the re-use of the historic Potato Market in Naas as a community space. "Last November we welcomed Minister Catherine Martin to Naas to discuss the site and the plans for its use by the community including Naas Farmers Market and many more," said Cllr Sammon.

"The Potato Market is an amazing space, right in the centre of town, and I look forward to this project progressing and the area flourishing." 

The Historic Towns Initiative is a joint enterprises between the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Heritage Council and this year’s scheme follows projects during 2018 - 2021. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media