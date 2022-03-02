Ukrainian nationals in Kildare gather in Newbridge to lend support to one another

A Ukrainian man living in Kildare has appealed for a number of specific items to help those back in his homeland.

Alex Babyuk made the plea on Monday during a meeting in Newbridge organised by Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’ Loughlin.

A number of Ukrainian nationals met in a café in the town to discuss the situation and the best ways to donate to those affected by the current invasion ordered by Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin.

The second floor of Chat N’ Chew on Newbridge’s Edward Street was generously provided for the meeting at 4pm, which saw over thirty Ukrainian nationals attend.

The meeting in Chat N' Chew. PIC: Aishling Conway

She told those in attendance: "I organised this event in order to show solidarity with the Ukrainians in our community, although in a way, it's sad that it has taken a crisis to recognise and acknowledge that you are living in our community, and that we are glad that you are living here."

"We are deeply shocked, saddened and heartbroken over what is currently happening in Ukraine," the Newbridge politician added.

The meeting was also attended by Maciej Krzetowski, a Polish-born resident who is best known for his work with Newbridge’s Rotary Club charity.

Mr Krzetowski said that he would help people seeking consultations for visa applications for themselves and/or for their relatives back in Ukraine free of charge.

He added that he has been also liaising with the Polish ambassador to Ireland regarding the best ways to help Ukrainian residents.

Senator O’ Loughlin added that she has also been in contact with Ukrainian MPs that she knows from her time working with the Council of Europe.

Soon after, members of the meeting were invited to voice their concerns: when one woman said that she was concerned about matters relating to passports, another man told her that Ukrainians do not need an international travel passport to leave Ukraine to travel to Ireland.

However, he added that they were unsure if those wishing to leave the country would need Covid certificate, and if they did, if they would have to quarantine upon arrival to Ireland.

PIC: Aishling Conway

When it came to organising donations, Senator O’ Loughlin said that AIB has organised a truck to collect in the Westgrove Hotel in Clane and in Naas, which will be leaving on Friday.

Mr Babyuk then spoke and revealed that he and his partner will be storing supplies for donation in Kildare,

He also called on those in attendance to help in organising a list for supplies that are needed, as some Ukrainians are being overwhelmed with certain supplies, such as toys and nappies.

Mr Babyuk added: "I am not trying to turn down the help, it is very much appreciated, but there's certain items that would really help resist the invasion... and I'm not necessarily talking about military items, I'm talking about helmets and padded clothes to protect people from shrapnel, surgical clamps and bone drills, to name a few."

Other items that are being sought for Ukrainian citizens include non-perishable foods and medicine, and he also revealed that one of the members of Ukrainians in Ireland has acquired a plane to deliver supplies.

Mr Babyuk continued: "The people in Ukraine need the help more than those at the border, as the ones at the border don't stay there for a long time."

In response, Senator O’ Loughlin said that she knows about a Ukrainian man who is currently developing an app for Irish people who want to help the Ukrainian people.

Another man also pointed to a website that arranges for shelter for Ukrainians, which can be viewed here.

PIC: Aishling Conway

A number of people became visibly emotional during the meeting: one woman broke down as they thanked the Irish community for all its "amazing support" so far.

She later revealed that she was extremely concerned about her ill sister back in Ukraine.

After the meeting, one local man, Ken Doyle spoke to the Leinster Leader: he revealed that he is married to a Ukrainian woman named Olesya.

Mr Doyle also revealed that he had lived in Kyiv for five years, and given his connection to the country, is deeply concerned about the conflict.

"I'd just like to ask everyone to keep up to date with the info on Fiona (O' Loughlin)'s social media pages, and help wherever they can," he added.

Mr Babyuk also spoke to the Leader following the meeting, where he voiced his belief that more needs to be done to resolve the conflict.

He also revealed that his immediate family, consisting of his parents and his brother's family, are refusing to leave Ukraine, as they do not want to be refugees: "My brother Andrew and his wife Cristina lived in Ireland for a number of years but went back home after their daughter was born in 2011… Andrew has military education and is leading a reconnaissance squad in the Ukrainian Army."

When asked what needs to be done to resolve the crisis, he said: "More immediate action, both in terms of military aid and supplies, is needed in Ukraine by both NATO and the wider EU nations.

He added: "If Russia does take over Ukraine, the majority of Ukrainian people will not be willing to live under this new regime, and the refugee crisis will only increase as people flee the country to get away from Putin's forces.

"A big area of concern in Ukraine is the sky: we are currently struggling with air defence... Russia is hammering us down with ballistic rockets.

Someone back in Ukraine said that if we can take care of our skies, we will be able to take care of the situation on the ground."

He also reiterated the stance he took over a potential invasion by Putin’s forces in an article that was published in The Irish Times last month: "As I said in the article, I am sure that Russia ('s army) will attack another country if it is allowed to swallow Ukraine.

"If this happens, Russia will gather its strength from resources in Ukraine, which is a large country, and Belarus and in 10 to 15 years, they will send kids conscripted from invaded territories to invade Europe country by country."

DONATIONS

Mr Babyuk also provided a list of supplies that are needed for Ukraine, and divided them into two sections: medical equipment, and territorial defence needs.

For medical equipment, the following items are urgently needed: venous tourniquet, immobilisation tires, haemostatic drugs, syringes, tonometers, tamponade material with haemostatic, bandages, decompression needles, ambu bags, first aid kits, and surgical instruments, especially surgical clamps and occlusive dressing.

Meanwhile, the list of items relating to territorial defence needs are as follows: multi-channel radios/walkie-talkies with a 10km radius, helmets, body armour and padded clothing, thermal imagers, car mats, torches, monoculars/binoculars, knee guards, armrests, medical backpacks, tactical glasses, work gloves, sleeping bags, diode lamps, and petrol generators.

Anyone who is interested in donating supplies to Mr Babyuk, who has capacity for storage, can email him at BabyukAlex@yahoo.co.uk.

PIC: Aishling Conway