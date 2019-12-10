Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Christopher (Chris) Dunne – Tallaght, Dublin / Naas

December 6 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family following a short illness. Chris will be deeply missed by his loving wife Lisa, son Josh, daughter Jorja, his dad Christy, sister Jacqui, brothers Karl and Garreth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Wednesday (December 11th) from 5pm until 7pm. A celebration of Chris’ life will take place in the Temple at Newlands Cross on Thursday (December 12th) at 2pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.

Charlie Harney – Station Road, Dunlavin, Kildare / Dunlavin, Wicklow

December 9 2019, Peacefully in St. Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh. Deeply regretted by Trish, Vinnie, James, and Coleen, his 3 grandchildren Abbey, Charlie and Kellie, sisters, Rose, Margaret and Anne, brothers, John, Joe and Denis, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home, Station Rd, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. EIR CODE W91 X2P9, from 3pm Tuesday until 9pm. Removal by Doyle's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at the church of St.Nicholas of Myra, Dunlavin for 11 o'clock requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Dunlavin cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Brigids Hospice. Donations Box in church.

Ciara McGrath – Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Naas

December 8 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply missed by her devoted husband Ger Power, adoring children Ciarán, Canice and Clíona, mother Maura, sister Áine and brother Michael. Predeceased by her father Seán and sister Niamh. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, parents-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends. Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 3p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 10th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12p.m. followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private please.

Sean Smyth – St. Raphaels, Celbridge / Maynooth / Kilkerrin, Galway

December 8 2019, peacefully at St. Raphael's, beloved son of the late Mattie and Peggy, deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary and Lucy, brothers Peter and Martin, brothers-in-law Mark and Thomas, sisters-in-law Eileen and Berni, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, friends and carers of St. Raphael's. Reposing in St. Raphael's Church, Celbridge (eircode W23F2P5) on Tuesday from 4:30pm, with prayers at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Raphael's Church, Celbridge at 11am, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Raphael's House, Celbridge. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Fred B. Walsh – Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Raheny, Dublin / Clane

December 8 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, loved husband of Helen and father of Kevin, Grainne, Siobhan, Colm, Patrick, Sarah and Ruth, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law Paul, Martin and Bernard, daughter-in-law Molly, grandchildren Fionn, Theo, Daniel, Naoise, Jack and Molly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Assoc. of Ireland.