Deaths in Kildare - Monday, November 11, 2019

Patsy (Patrick) Clarke – Avondale Drive, Kilcullen

November 9 2019, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Sadly missed by Bernie and his loving son John, daughters Suzanne and Vanessa, his mother Madge, his brothers Barry, Brian, Gerry and Vivian, sisters Anita, Loretta and Joan, sons-in-law David and Noel, daughter-in-law Charlene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his eight grandsons, his two granddaughters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Monday 11th with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 9.30am to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 10.00am requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for 12.30pm service. House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

Patrick (Pat) Dowling – Hillcrest, Kilcullen

November 10 2019 (peacefully) at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his wife Maria, daughter Elaine, sons Patrick and Emmett, daughters-in-law Carol and Jennifer, son-in-law Noel, brother Tommy, sisters Carmel and Finny, grandchildren Bronagh, Odhran, Emily, Niall, Rhona, Lily, Patrick & David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen for 12 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen. House strictly private please.