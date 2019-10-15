Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Lauri Ardiff (née Desmond) – Leixlip

October 14 2019, Lauri, beloved wife of the late Vin and dear mother of Máiread, Caitríona (Joyce) and the late Fiona (O’Connor). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law Jerry and Aidan, granddaughters Áine, Ciara and Julie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan, on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm followed by removal to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, on Wednesday evening, arriving at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Danny Buckley – Malahide, Dublin / Kildare

October 11 2019. Passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Danny will be deeply missed by his close friend Susan and family, his heartbroken children Paul, Simon and Derrick, daughters-in-law Noelle, Susan and Charlotte, sister Addie, his nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren, cousin Danny, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock, on Tuesday afternoon, 15th October, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal this Wednesday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Old Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Teresa Fagan (née Pegley) – Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip

October 11 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown. Teresa (Teasie), beloved wife of the late Louie and much loved mother of Maria, Gary and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kate (Catherine) O'NEILL (née Kennelly) – Winterdown, Carter's Hill, Rathmore

October 13 2019, Sadly missed by her loving husband David, daughters Sarah-Jane and Jade, sons-in-law Derek and Edward, grandchildren Luke, Chloe, Andreia, Jack and Morgan, sisters. brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home (eircode W91 AK52) on Tuesday from 3pm to 7pm. A service of Praise and Thanksgiving to God for the life and witness of Kate will follow at 8pm on Tuesday. Kate's family and friends will gather at Newland's Cross Crematorium at 2pm on Wednesday (16th) to celebrate Kate's life with Prayer and Song.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Gideons International. Donation box in crematorium.