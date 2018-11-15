Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, November 15, 2018

Josephine Theresa Byrne (née Flynn) – 1687 Kilberry, Athy

November 12 2018, Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, sons David and Stephen, brothers Seán, Patrick and Fergal, sisters Ann, Bernadette, Geraldine and Noeleen, David's partner Fiona, grand-daughter Micheala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Michael Doonan – St Brigid's Park, Ballymore Eustace

November 14, 2018, (suddenly), at Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Michael, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Doyle) and dear brother of Nellie, Mary, Kathleen and Freda; Very sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home on Thursday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Hollywood Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland or The Irish Kidney Association.

Michael Fearon – 1394 St Evin`s Park, Monasterevin / Granard, Longford

November 14 2018, Formerly Ballywilliam, Granard, County Longford. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, family John, Noeleen, Linda, Paula and Dermot, sisters Imelda and Ann, brother Con, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence (EIRCODE W34 FX38) on Thursday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10:20am arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. House Private On Friday Morning Please. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Friends Of Naas Hospital.

Michael (Mick) Keogh – Chestnut Grove, Church Street, Kilcock / Trim, Meath / Dalkey, Dublin

November 13 2018, Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Michael (Mick), predeased by his brother Paddy, loving husband of Anne, dear father of Felicity, grandfather of Amelia & Sienna and father-in-law of Damien. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister and brothers Kitty, Jerry & Robbie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm with removal to the Little Chapel, Kilcock arriving at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

Christopher Pender – Merrion Road, Booterstown, Dublin / Athy

November 13 2018, Late of Cloney, Athy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary and Rose, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Thursday, 15th November, from 4 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Cremation on Friday in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Albert Sedens – Celbridge

November 13 2018, Devoted and loving husband of Judy (Nee Earley), deeply regretted by his son Daniel, granddaughter Kaylee, daughter-in-law, sisters, (Matilde), brother, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends in Massachusetts, Argentina and Ireland. Funeral Mass in Mount Argus Chuch, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W on Friday (16th November) at 11.30 am. Cremation after Mass in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W.

Christy White – Tallaght, Dublin / Newbridge

November 13, 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of Olive and loving father of Mark, Tracy, Bernadette and Ciarán; sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Mark and Ray, daughters-in-law Fiona and Michelle, grandchildren, sisters Mary, Breda, Marian, Martina, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Saturday (Nov 17th) with family in attendance from 3pm until 5:30pm. Funeral on Monday (Nov. 19th) to St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.