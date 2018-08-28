WATCH: Electric Picnic organiser reveals exclusive new secret Berlin DJ set

One of the top organisers of Electric Picnic has revealed a new exclusive hidden part of Electric Picnic.

Director of Festival Republic which organisers Electric Picnic, Melvin Benn, has said that a secret Berlin bunker with 'exclusive' DJ's from Berlin will be among the hundreds of stages and performers at the Picnic this weekend.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader at the Electric Picnic press launch on Tuesday, Mr Benn said he is looking forward to this new addition to the festival.

"We have introduced a little secret Berlin bunker house which I hope people will be able to find that will have exclusively Berlin DJs so I am really looking forward to that," he said.

The well known festival organiser said a new walk through the decades has been added too.

"The decades walk we are doing up a living room of 1950’s, 1960’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, a millennium living room in a little walk and it will have TV’s and the favourite movies from each decade will be on a loop there," he added.