ELECTRIC PICNIC 2018
WATCH: First look at the Electric Picnic site behind the scenes!
Excitement is building in Stradbally
The Leinster Leader is behind the scenes at Electric Picnic today as the finishing touches are put on the Stradbally site ahead of the weekend.
First stop is the Little Picnic for children inside the beautiful walled garden.
It is for anybody with a child at the Picnic to play, be entertained and have fun away from the hurly burly of the main stage.
Read also: Electric Picnic stage times announced!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on