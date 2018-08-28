ELECTRIC PICNIC 2018

WATCH: Electric Picnic to host first Irish La Fura dels Baus aerial performance

New heights

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie


Electric Picnic will have aerial performances 40ft over the heads of Picnickers with La Fura dels Baus.

Irish performers including sisters Ciara and Shauna Ryan from Rathdowney will be raised to death defying height over Stradbally estate.

This is the first time La Fure dels Baus will perform in Ireland.

Watch the video above for a sneak peak of what's in store!

Read also: WATCH: First look at the Electric Picnic site behind the scenes!