ELECTRIC PICNIC 2018
WATCH: Electric Picnic to host first Irish La Fura dels Baus aerial performance
New heights
Electric Picnic will have aerial performances 40ft over the heads of Picnickers with La Fura dels Baus.
Irish performers including sisters Ciara and Shauna Ryan from Rathdowney will be raised to death defying height over Stradbally estate.
This is the first time La Fure dels Baus will perform in Ireland.
Watch the video above for a sneak peak of what's in store!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on