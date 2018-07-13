WATCH: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews this weekend's sporting action
Busy weekend ahead as Super 8s campaign starts, plus u20s, minors and hurlers all in action
WATCH: Leinster Leader sports editor Tommy Callaghan previews this weekend's action, with Kildare starting their Super 8s campaign; the Leinster minor semi-final replay, the hurling and u20 footballing clashes with Kerry, and the club fixtures controversy.
Interview: Sarah Peppard
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on