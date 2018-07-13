Comerford returns as Lilies take on Kerry in U20 semi

Stephen Comerford, Round Towers, who missed the Leinster U20 final due to injury is named on the team that takes on Kerry in the All Ireland U20 semi final at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Saturday July 14, in a game that throws-in at 4 pm.

The full team reads:

Aaron O’Neill, Carbury;

Mark Dempsey Moorefield, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, DJ Earley Monasterevin;

Stephen Comerford Round Towers, Jason Gibbons, Kilcock, Ruadhán Ó Giolláin Maynooth;

Aaron Masterson cpt Moorefield, David Marnell, Sarsfields;

Darragh Ryan, Sarsfields, Padraig Nash Monaterevan, Tony Archbold, Celbridge;

Jimmy Hyland, Ballyteague; Brian McLoughlin Clane, Paddy Woodgate Raheens.