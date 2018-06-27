WATCH: Smoke from large fire billowing across Curragh this evening

Smoke from a fire in the Maddenstown area of the Curragh has been billowing across the plains this evening.

Smoke from the fire has been visible by motorists travelling on the M7 for the last few hours, and it can clearly be seen from some parts of Kildare town.

Gardai from Kildare town and the fire brigade attended the scene. Kildare gardai are still investigating, but it is believed that there was nothing untoward about the cause of the blaze.

Gorse and scrub fires on the Curragh have occasionally occurred in dry, hot conditions.

Kildare County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team met earlier today, and the possibility of woodland fires due to the heatwave was one of the issues they discussed.

People are urged to avoid outdoor fires or barbecues in open or wooded areas.

VIDEO: Justin Kelly