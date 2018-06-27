Kildare SWAT team meets over heatwave conditions

Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) met today, Wednesday June 27, to review the current weather conditions and to monitor the impact across Council services and the wider community.

Met Eireann is forecasting that the hot weather is set to continue early into next week, with some slight rain on Saturday night.

According to a KCC statement this afternoon, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued a "Condition RED- Extreme Fire Risk" notice for Forest Fires yesterday and Kildare Fire Service is prepared to respond should it be necessary. The community is again urged that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided in forest lands and in other high risk area until further notice.

READ ALSO: Kildare County Council warn of bog fires, drowning risks, and water shortage dangers due to heatwave

All Council services are being delivered as normal and the SWAT team will continue to monitor the impact of the continuing hot weather.

Irish Water has cautioned about the volumes of water that are being used in the Dublin Region, of which Kildare is a part. Advice on how to conserve water is available on the "Be Water Smart"section of the Irish Water website www.water.ie.

READ ALSO: It's official... Kildare hotter than Hawaii and these sun holiday destinations today