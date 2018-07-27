WATCH: Gardai and parents make appeal for information on disappearance of Deirdre Jacob from Newbridge 20 years ago

The parents of missing Newbridge woman Deirdre Jacob today joined Gardai to issue a fresh appeal for information on her disappearance 20 years ago this Saturday.

The 18-year-old student teacher vanished while on the road home to Roseberry from Newbridge on July 28, 1998.

Deirdre's parents, Michael and Bernie Jacob, have this week been making a plea to members of the public to come forward with any piece of information, however slight, which may help to trace their daughter.

VIDEO: TONY KEANE

If you have any information on the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob, please contact Newbridge Garda Station 045 431212, Crimestoppers on 1800250025 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

Missing Newbridge woman Deirdre Jacob