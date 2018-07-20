Rapper Coolio, best known for hit song ‘Gangsta's Paradise’, set to play Kildare gig
Irish tour
Coolio
American rapper Coolio is set to play an intimate gig in Kildare.
The 52-year-old will play at the newly opened Upstairs @JRB’s in Newbridge on Thursday October 11 2018.
The venue is Kildare’s own dedicated live music venue, hosting international touring bands and supporting local artists alike.
Coolio is a multi award winning artist, took over the world rap scene in the 90’s through the immense success of ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, which won a Grammy in 1996 for Best Rap Performance. It sold over six million copies and was Billboard Magazine’s number one single in 1995.
Tickets for Coolio are on sale now - Capacity is extremely limited - advance purchase strongly advised.
Tickets are priced at €20.00 + fees / €25 and are on sale now from www.upstairsatjrbs.ie.
