Rapper Coolio, best known for hit song ‘Gangsta's Paradise’, set to play Kildare gig

American rapper Coolio is set to play an intimate gig in Kildare.

The 52-year-old will play at the newly opened Upstairs @JRB’s in Newbridge on Thursday October 11 2018.

The venue is Kildare’s own dedicated live music venue, hosting international touring bands and supporting local artists alike.

Coolio is a multi award winning artist, took over the world rap scene in the 90’s through the immense success of ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, which won a Grammy in 1996 for Best Rap Performance. It sold over six million copies and was Billboard Magazine’s number one single in 1995.

Tickets for Coolio are on sale now - Capacity is extremely limited - advance purchase strongly advised.

Tickets are priced at €20.00 + fees / €25 and are on sale now from www.upstairsatjrbs.ie.

