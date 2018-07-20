Gin and Tonic festival kicking off in Kildare next week

Gin lovers are in for a treat next week as Maynooth gets set to host its second annual Gin and Tonic Festival.

It will run throughout the town from Thursday, June 28, to Saturday, June 30, with various venues participating including Oak Alley Cocktail Bar, Avenue Café and Wine Bar, Donatellos Ristorante, O’Neills Bar, Picaderos Latin & Spanish Restaurant, the Glenroyal Hotel, Bradys Clockhouse, McMahons Bar, Red Torch Ginger, Stone Haven Restaurant, Fitzgerald’s Roost and L'Art du Chocolate.

The first event took place last year, and was a massive success with sold out venues, according to the organisers.

Large numbers are expected again this year with special offers, promotions and events on national and international gin and tonics taking place across all participating venues.

A number of Gin and Tonic brands such as Drumshambo Gunpowder, Bombay Sapphire, Schweppes 1783, Hendricks, Fever-Tree, Glendalough, Tanqueray, Brockmans, Gordon's Pink Gin, Pearce Lyons Distillery, Hi-Spirits International gins and many more will be hosting special festival events, promotions and masterclasses over the three-day period.

Drumshambo Gunpowder gin will take centre stage for the festival as the lead Irish Craft pouring gin with a strong presence throughout all venues with their ‘Curious Journey Gin Trail’ which brings gin enthusiasts from venue to venue to sample their unique perfect serves.

Bombay Sapphire will again take the reins as the festivals lead international pouring gin along with their trade partners Schweppes who are showcasing their new premium 1783 tonic range.

Fever-tree premium flavoured tonics will also feature across all bars & venues teaming up with a variety of gins. The festival will also see the launch of some new flavoured gin's that recently hit the market such as Glendalough's Wild Blackberry & Mountain Heather Gin, Gordon's Premium Pink Gin and Ha'penny Rhubarb Gin.

The festival is also shining a keen focus on a Drinkaware designated driver campaign which coincides with the launch of the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic London based Gin called Seedlip which will attract large media attention for the festival.

Also being launched during the festival is Nordés Galician Spanish Gin which is uniquely slow distilled using Albarino grapes along with 12 other Galician botanicals.