New acts announced for Electric Picnic 2018

New acts have been announced for one of the highly anticipated stages at Electric Picnic 2018.

JOEY NEGRO – FELIX DA HOUSECAT – CAMELPHAT HEADLINE CASA BACARDÍ WITH SUPPORT THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND FROM MELÉ, BOOTS & KATS, A-SKILLZ, DJ DEECE AND MORE.

BACARDÍ rum announces the fiercely anticipated line-up for the award-winning CASA BACARDÍ stage at Electric Picnic 2018, where Latin street-culture meets modern day legends of sound.

Percussive and tribal house DJ, Melé headlines the opening night of CASA BACARDÍ on Friday, 31st August, followed by iconic house duo, CamelPhat who bring their timeless, authentic silky-synth sounds to the CASA BACARDÍ stage.

Support on the night comes from electro-funk DJ and Zoo Project Ibiza resident, DJ CiCi and curveball classic maestro, DJ Nialler9.

Saturday’s line-up will be headlined by Felix Da Housecat, renowned for his an eclectic mix of sounds from resolute acid and techno warrior, to avant-garde nu-skool electro-disco.

Also, on the line-up is Boots & Kats who will bring their disco party sound, festival heavy hitter A-Skillz, who brings his iconic fusion of nu-funk and Hip Hop, electronic sounds and floor-filling grooves from DJ Deece with support from Dublin DJ Duo Claire Beck & Ciara Brady with fresh edits of classic disco stormers, RTÉ Pulse’s Existence DJ and Producer Dan Stritch and Justyna Koss with eclectic sounds throughout the day.

Oh yes. The Casa Bacardi line up is officially out, and it looks like 2018 will be another epic year. Which acts are getting you excited? https://t.co/H8Nwh4a5BZ July 3, 2018

Guaranteeing dance-floor dominance and capping off the CASA BACARDÍ line up on Sunday evening is disco-infused house master, Joey Negro, entertaining the Stradbally crowd with his extensive sounds of rare disco, classic house and deep, electronic sets.

Joining the line up on the last day, electronic maestro Krafty Kuts, and World Scratching Champion, DJ FLIP will be taking to the stage with support from Top Irish DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne with her blend of disco and soul sounds, Electro DJ Duo, Modern Magic and The Jar’s DJ Jamie Byrne.

Now it its 15th year, the CASA BACARDÍ stage has firmly established itself as one of the best parties at Electric Picnic.

Throughout the weekend, BACARDÍ bartenders will also be sharing their top tips with festival goers on how to make delicious BACARDÍ rum cocktails, including a dedicated Mojito bar serving Original BACARDÍ Mojitos and hosting mojito masterclasses, the timeless classic cocktail loved by leading mixologists worldwide.

