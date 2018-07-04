Get your walking boots on - Kildare Walking Festival is coming to town

The free Kildare Walking Festival is back again this year with twelve organised events and walks including The Blueway Canal Challenge along the proposed Blueway route in four stages from Athy to Robertstown.

The first canal walk sets out on Sunday July 15 at 10.30am from Athy and makes its way to Vicarstown. The meeting point is at Vicarstown Bridge at the starting time. Transport will be provided to ferry walkers from the finish point to the starting point so that participants can complete the walk at their own pace.

The second stage of The Blueway Challenge takes place on Tuesday July 17. Participants are asked to meet at the Canal Drawbridge in Monasterevin at 10.30am where they will be ferried to Vicarstown to begin their walk back to Monasterevin.

The third stage will be from Monasterevin to Rathangan on Thursday July 19. Walkers are asked to assemble beside Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin at 10.30am sharp so they can be brought to the start of the walk in Monasterevin.

The fourth and final stage of the challenge will be from Rathangan to Robertstown. Participants will gather at Robertstown at 10.30am on Sunday July 22 before being brought to Rathangan to begin their journey.

Other events which might interest people include the Nordic Walking Workshop at Toughers Ballroom, Newhall, Naas at 10.30am this Saturday, July 7.

On Sunday July 6, there will be a guided walk of Cliff of Lyons, while on Monday 7, the Royal Greenway Walk sets out from Maynooth to Kilcock.

Other events include a guided walk of Straffan House Parklands (K Club) on Tuesday 10, The Curragh Walk on Wednesday 11, Kildare Town Walk on Thursday 12, Donadea Forest Walk on Friday 13 and Castledermot Walk on Saturday 14.

See full details below.