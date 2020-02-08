Armagh too much power for The Lilies

While Armagh led by 0-10 to 0-1 at half time playing with a near storm, it was the opening minutes of the second half that clinched the win on a final score line of Armagh 0-16 Kildare 0-10.

And when you take into consideration that Armagh were down to 14 men two minutes into the second half with Jamie Clarke picking up a second, the home side showed all their experienced in a very impressive overall display, but especially in the second half.

Kildare simply lost their way on the resumption having put in a terrific effort in the opening 35 minutes but that early burst following the change of ends, it was all Armagh who wrapped up the win within the opening five minutes.



Scorers: Armagh, Rian O'Neill 0-4 (3 frees), Stefan Campbell 0-2, Niall Grimley 0-1, Oisin O'Neill 0-1, Jamie Clarke 0-2 (1 free), Aidan Forker 0-1 (free), Aidan Nugent 0-2 (mark), Mark Shields 0-1, Stephen Sheridan 0-1, Callum Cumiskey 0-1.

Kildare, Paqddy Brophy 0-3, Adam Tyrrell 0-3 (2 frees), Paul Cribbin 0-2, Jack Robinson 0-1, Danial Flynn 0-1.



ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Paddy Burns, Aidan Forker, Jarlath Óg Burns; Conor O'Neill, Stephen Sheridan, Joe McElroy; Niall Grimley, Oisin O'Neill; Callum Cumiskey, Stefan Campbell, Mark Shields; Conor Turbitt, Rian O'Neill, Aidan Nugent. Subs: Jamie Clarke for Conor Turbitt (27 minuites); James Morgan for Conor O'Neill (61 minutes); Greg McCabe for Aidan Nugent (68 minutes); Brendan Donaghy for MarkShields (70 minutes); Aaron McKay for Callum Cumiskey (72 minutes);

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, Mick O'Grady, Shea Ryan; Con Kavanagh, David Hyland cpt., Kevin Flynn; Tommy Moolick, Kevin Feely; Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy, Keith Cribbin; Niall Kelly, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Neil Flynn for Mick O'Grady (half time); Adam Tyrrell for Jimmy Hyland (42 minutes); Adam Tyrrell for Jimmy Hyland (42 minutes); Johnny Byrne for Con Kavanagh (43 minutes); Jack Robinson for Tommy Moolick (56 minutes); Liam Power for Niall Kelly (66 minutes);

REFEREE: David Coldrick, Meath.

The opening half was an action packed affair with Armagh playing with the aid of a near gale, but Kildare put in a tremendous work rate with every player giving it absolutely everyting.

After the home side took the lead Paddy Brophy leveled but slowly but surely Armagh came to terms and at the break led 0-8 to 0-1 with Mark Donnellan making one brilliant block while Peter Kelly's diving block on rian O'Neill straight out of the top drawn.

With a few skirmished throughout the opening half, as the players left at half time, another disagreement broke out that saw subs, mentors involved along with the players.