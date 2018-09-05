REVEALED: The best place to get your makeup done in Kildare as voted by you..

We have a winner...

We asked YOU to decide on where is the best place to get your makeup done in Kildare is, and you answered by voting in your thousands.

Congratulations to Kirstie Duggan in Cutloose Hair and Beauty, Newbridge and Leah Mas makeup in Mandika who came in joint first place, with 11% each of the vote.

In second place with a close 10% of the overall vote is Linda Doyle makeup, Kilcullen.

Thanks to all who voted and well done to the winners. For full results of the poll, click here.

