New service means Co. Kildare train users can get home quicker

Commuters using the rail service from the south side of Dublin city will be able to get home quicker - without having to change trains.

They will be allowed to board the train at Grand Canal Dock, Pearse Street or Tara Street stations and travel straight home on the Kildare line without having to leave the train to board another.

Local TD James Lawless said that some additional services will come into use from September 10 when Irish Rail introduce a new timetable for the Kildare route.

He said there will a new timetable with additional services via the Phoenix Park tunnel to Grand Canal Dock in the mornings and, crucially, in the evenings is also on the way.

Dep. Lawless said: "I understand new services making use of the Phoenix Park tunnel are coming, most likely, in early December. Right now drivers are being trained following some industrial relations differences and will be ready for the new routes at the end of the year."