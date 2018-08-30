BEST OF KILDARE 2018

VOTE VOTE VOTE: Where is the best place in Kildare to get your makeup done?

The nominations are in!

Cecily Marron - Marron's Beauty Clinic in Clane

Sarah McCormack makeup

Kirstie Duggan - Cutloose Hair and Beauty, Newbridge

Leah Mas makeup - Mandika

Makeup by Merry and Shauna - Pelo, Newbridge

MUA's in Deane Hair Design, Kildare Town

Lyndsey Fox MUA - Serenity Hair and Beauty Clinic Clane

Leah Hunt - Stylez 'n' Smilez, Staplestown

Michelle and Ben - Ministry of Hair, Newbridge

Maggie and Aisling - Eternal Flair, Newbridge

Michelle and Irene - Aviary Beauty and Hair, Newbridge

Sarah Nolan MUA - Benefit, Whitewater

Chloe Wolfe, Retro Mane, Newbridge

Decadent Beauty, Kildare

Aoife McDonnell makeup - Derrinturn

Makeup Box, Naas

Katy O'Halloran, Eden Treatment Rooms, Newbridge

Helen Murphy - Kali Beauty, Castledermot

Sarah Murphy - Images Hair Studio, Monasterevin

Suzanna Borejko - Newbridge

Niamh Dempsey makeup

Linda Doyle makeup, Kilcullen

Imelda O'Connor - Bespoke Beauty, Newbridge

VOTING CLOSES TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4 AT 9AM.

