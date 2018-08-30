BEST OF KILDARE 2018
VOTE VOTE VOTE: Where is the best place in Kildare to get your makeup done?
The nominations are in!
Cecily Marron - Marron's Beauty Clinic in Clane
Sarah McCormack makeup
Kirstie Duggan - Cutloose Hair and Beauty, Newbridge
Leah Mas makeup - Mandika
Makeup by Merry and Shauna - Pelo, Newbridge
MUA's in Deane Hair Design, Kildare Town
Lyndsey Fox MUA - Serenity Hair and Beauty Clinic Clane
Leah Hunt - Stylez 'n' Smilez, Staplestown
Michelle and Ben - Ministry of Hair, Newbridge
Maggie and Aisling - Eternal Flair, Newbridge
Michelle and Irene - Aviary Beauty and Hair, Newbridge
Sarah Nolan MUA - Benefit, Whitewater
Chloe Wolfe, Retro Mane, Newbridge
Decadent Beauty, Kildare
Aoife McDonnell makeup - Derrinturn
Makeup Box, Naas
Katy O'Halloran, Eden Treatment Rooms, Newbridge
Helen Murphy - Kali Beauty, Castledermot
Sarah Murphy - Images Hair Studio, Monasterevin
Suzanna Borejko - Newbridge
Niamh Dempsey makeup
Linda Doyle makeup, Kilcullen
Imelda O'Connor - Bespoke Beauty, Newbridge
The nominations are in for the best place to get your makeup done in Kildare.
The Leinster Leader reader's poll now needs YOUR votes!
Who will be crowned the winner as voted bu you?
VOTING CLOSES TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4 AT 9AM.
SEE ALSO: NOMINATE: Where is the best place to get your makeup done in Kildare?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on