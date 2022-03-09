UPDATE: Shackleton Museum and Kildare history group react to discovery of Endurance ship

The Shackleton Museum and a Kildare history group have both reacted to the discovery of the late explorer' Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance.

The ship was found 100 years to the day since the pioneer (who was born in Kilkea beside Athy) was buried, and 106 years after the historic ship was crushed in pack ice and sank during one of Shackleton's expeditions.

It measures 144-foot and had three-masts.

Commenting on the discovery, a spokesperson for the Museum said: "The Shackleton Museum in Athy is excited at the great news that the wreck of Endurance has now been found in the Weddell sea, Antarctica.

"This was the ship used during the ambitious Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition of legendary Athy-born Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton who died 100 years ago in January 1922.

They continued: "The Endurance was crushed in the Weddell Sea in 1915, stranding all men and bookmarking the beginning of one of the most remarkable tales of hardship and survival in the history of exploration, where Shackleton’s renowned leadership skills resulted in the improbable survival of every crewman.

Starboard bow. Pic: Endurance22, Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust / National Geographic

In addition, the spokesperson said that The Museum recently welcomed acclaimed Maritime Archaeologist and Director of Exploration with Endurance22, Mensun Bound."

They added: "Following on from the success of the Virtually Shackleton Conferences in 2020 & 2021, it is hoped that we can welcome back visitors in person for the Shackleton Autumn School later this year, where this expedition will be one of many related topics discussed.

"The Museum itself is currently undergoing a major design redevelopment, including restoration and fitting of the cabin from Quest, in which Shackleton died: it is hoped to have the works completed in 2023."

A member of the Athy Local History Group, Seamas Taaffe, also called the discovery of Endurance "quite extraordinary."

He elaborated: "We in Athy are very excited at this discovery, and how it is nearly perfectly preserved.

"The Endurance played an integral part of the story of Ernest Shackleton and especially the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition."

Mr Taaffe also revealed that the group plans to invite Mensun Bound down to host a lecture sometime this October.

The hunt for the wreck, dubbed Endurance22, cost more than $10 million (around €9,128,700), and was provided by a donor who wished to remain anonymous and was conducted from a South African icebreaker that left Cape Town in early February.

Pic: Endurance22 via Twitter