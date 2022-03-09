Kildare County Council installs first Public Parklet on Main Street, Naas
Kildare County Council has confirmed the installation of the first public parklet on the Main Street in Naas Town.
The public parklet is designed for use by all, with fixed seating and visual references to its immediate context.
Some additions to the parklet will follow its installation including planting and made to measure adjustments to address level differences at the footpath and to facilitate wheelchair and buggy access.
The Strategic Projects and Public Realm team in Kildare County Council has subsequently secured funding from Fáilte Ireland for the design and construction of parklets in a total of 4 locations on the Main Street.
Each of the 3 remaining public parklets on the Main Street will be designed to include fixed seating and planting with the largest parklet to include bicycle racks and all will be designed to include some visual references to their immediate site location.
