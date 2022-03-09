Search

09 Mar 2022

Dublin legend backs Kildare to upset in-form Armagh this weekend

Diarmuid Connolly backs Kildare to upset in-form Armagh this weekend

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

09 Mar 2022 2:15 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Armagh host Kildare this weekend in Division One of the National Football League and Dublin legend Diarmuid Connolly has warned the Ulster side that competition is starting to heat up following a strong start to their campaign.

The six-time All-Ireland winner was speaking to BoyleSports in advance of Saturday’s clash where he thinks Armagh are coming back to the pack and fancies Kildare to claim victory in the Orchard County.

He said: “Armagh have been the form team in the first four league games. Mayo and Kerry haven’t lost, but Armagh are one of the stand-out teams. I was impressed with them the last day against Mayo and they nearly won it from pillar to post. Mayo made some changes and ran away with it in the last ten minutes, but Armagh were very good.

“Kildare on the other hand got a famous victory down in Newbridge against the mighty Dubs and that’s the first-time in a very long time that they have beaten Dublin. They will be on a high from that I can imagine. Kieran McGeeney was their previous manager so this will be a nice little trip up north for the Kildare boys.

Connolly is on good form with his predictons for the Lilywhites as he stated that he thought they would fall short against All-Ireland winners Tyrone but painfully admitted he thought Kildare would upset Dublin's fallen giants. 

“Armagh may be worthy favourites and this is a must win game for the Ulster side. They will fancy themselves being at home. The weather looks like it will be poor at the weekend and very windy. However, I do fancy Kildare to go up there and get a result. I was very impressed with them the last day against Dublin. I know what Armagh are about, but I think they are coming back to the pack a small bit. The other teams are starting to pick up fitness again."

“I know it was highlighted in the media a lot on how fit Armagh looked, but Kildare are on an upward curve and they will be on a huge high after beating Dublin. Their performance was outstanding. They didn’t let Dublin into it at all. They had a four-point lead at half-time and ran out comfortable winners in the end."

“On the flip side, Armagh went to Mayo and nearly won it. Mayo just had the subs to come on and nick it in the end. This could be a close match, but I’m going for Kildare."

