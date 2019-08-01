Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, August 1, 2019

Patrick (Pat) Burke - Barrogstown, Maynooth

July 31 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen (Kitty), sons Chris & Jim, daughter Maureen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 3pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 3.30pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Peter Doyle - Leixlip, Kildare / Donard, Wicklow

July 31 2019. Predeceased by his dearly loved wife Angela and sister-in-law Josie; deeply regretted by his brother Jim, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, D15 DE98 (beside Connolly Hospital) from 5pm-7.30pm on Friday. Removal from St. Francis Hospice at 10am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Leixlip for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Donard Cemetery, Co. Wicklow. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Fr. Willie Walsh Mission Appeal, c/o The Kiltegan Fathers, St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow, donation box in church.

David (Dave) Hayden - Leixlip, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin

July 31 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernie and dear father of Dave, predeceased by his father Michael (Joe); David will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Rose, mother Una, sisters Sandra and Hazel, aunt and godmother Angela, niece Kayla, step-daughters Fiona and Orladh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Friday evening (August 2nd) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. A service to celebrate David’s life will take place on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) in Lucan Pitch and Putt Club, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin (Eircode K78 ET27) at 12:15 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Derek Murray - Celbridge

July 31 2019 (peacefully), at home surrounded by his family. Derek, beloved husband of Louise and dear father of Amanda, Conor, Gareth and Cian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Haydee, Ira, Nico, Wren and Scott, son-in-law Cathal, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday (1st August). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Friday morning (2nd August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 am followed by Cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium (Victorian Chapel). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.