LATEST: Temporary water outage in village in County Kildare

File Photo: Kill, County Kildare
A temporary water outage has occurred in a village located County Kildare.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that emergency repairs will be carried out in Kill Village today.
Water supply will be disrupted from 11.15am until 2pm, KCC added.
The Department of Public Expenditure confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the salary officially set for the Dáil speaker job is now €227,000. FILE PHOTO: Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.