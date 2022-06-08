ALERT: Emergency water works to take place in Naas tomorrow, Kildare County Council announces

Water supply to this area will be affected from 9am until 5pm. File Photo: Water outage
Emergency water works to take place in an area within Naas tomorrow.
That's according to Kildare County Council (KCC), who said that the works will be carried out tomorrow, Thursday, June 9, at Forenaughts.
KCC added that water supply to this area will be affected from 9am until 5pm.
