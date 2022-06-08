Launch of Kildare Derby Festival in conjunction with Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at Curragh

The 157th running of one of the most prestigious races in the international racing calendar, The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, taking place from the 24 – 26 June, was launched in conjunction with the Kildare Derby Festival at the iconic St Brigid’s Cathedral and landmark Round Tower in Kildare Town. Since 1978, Kildare Town has been hosting their annual Festival in conjunction with the Irish Derby. A full programme of events will take place in the town from 18 to 26 June 2022 with something for everyone to enjoy and will include music from acts including The Blizzards, Derby Legends Museum, The Derry Family Cycle, the annual Thoroughbred Run, Derby Legends Talks, Historical Walks, Eimear Quinn’s concert at St. Brigid's Cathedral and much more. The end of the week encompasses the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival, renowned across the nation for its glamour and style, celebrities, fun seekers and racing enthusiasts alike, and will attract the crème de la crème from the international equine world; all competing to win the jewel in the crown of Irish racing and one of the ultimate and most valuable accolades in Irish sport.

As well as world class racing, crowds attending over the course of this fabulous three-day festival at The Curragh will have our post-race parties to look forward to, headlined by Qween on Friday evening and Smash Hits on Saturday. Fashion and millinery will be the barometer of style on Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day, with many attendees putting their best foot forward in the hope of winning the covetable Dubai Duty Free “Most Stylish” prize in association with The K Club with prizes for both Ladies and Men judged by a panel of celebrity judges. Day 3 of the Festival, Sunday, 26th June is all about families with lots of free activities for children in the Curragh Kids Zone.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of The Curragh, said “We are very much looking forward to welcoming crowds back for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival, one of the most prestigious races in the international racing calendar. We are encouraged as to how our advance ticket sales are going so far and all signs point to the festival being a resounding success. Dubai Duty Free have been our title sponsor for 15 years now and we are very thankful to them, and all our festival sponsors for their continued support.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “This year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby marks the return of this first fully attended event here since 2019 and we are looking forward to being there in person. This is our 15th year as title sponsor of this prestigious race and our 21st in total being involved with the Curragh Racecourse.

"It has been a challenging couple of years for everyone but it is good to get back fully into racing again and to see fans and supporters at the Curragh Racecourse as well as our racing I the UK t Newbury and Ascot. Our sponsorships help raise the profile of Dubai and our operation, which is continuing to do well and come back to the sort of levels we experienced prior to Covid-19.”