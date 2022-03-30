Search

30 Mar 2022

Residential accommodation units proposed for Maynooth, Kildare, planning permission documents show

Ciarán Mather

30 Mar 2022 9:45 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A number of residential accommodation units have been proposed for Maynooth, new planning permission documents have shown.

The documents show that one Martin Heslin is seeking consent from Kildare County Council (KCC) to develop the units at Smithstown House in Smithstown, Maynooth.

The proposed development will consist of: the conversion of existing outbuildings into four residential accommodation units, the demolition of existing milking parlour and the construction of a two-storey, pitched roof residential building containing two apartments.

Permission for the installation of a new effluent treatment and disposal system, and all associated site works, is also being sought by Mr Heslin.

The date received is listed as March 28, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as May 1 and May 22 respectively.

