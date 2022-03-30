Looking for new job? Kildare people invited to event with hundreds of jobs on offer

FILE PHOTO
The Laois Jobs Fair is returning on Tuesday, April 12 in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise, from 12pm to 8pm.
Whether you are a graduate, looking for a new role or a change of career, you should register to attend for FREE and find out more about the exhibitors and jobs on offer by visiting www.laoisjobsfair.ie
With over 30 exhibitors and 100s of jobs on offer, there is something for everyone.
The Laois Jobs Fair also offers the ideal opportunity to find out more about further education, upskilling and training opportunities.
The event is organised by Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (loetb), Local Enterprise Office and Laois County Council.
